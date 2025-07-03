Massive Crackdown in Rachakonda: 52 Arrested, 46 Cases Filed, 4,000 Kg of Adulterated Food Seized

Hyderabad: In a significant operation against illegal and unhygienic food manufacturing practices, the Rachakonda Police registered 46 cases and arrested 52 individuals across multiple locations within the Commissionerate. The raids were carried out by Special Operations Teams I & II, in collaboration with Law-and-Order officials and Armed Reserve personnel, under the directions of Commissioner of Police G. Sudheer Babu.

Food Units Operating Without Licenses and Hygiene Standards

During the crackdown, several manufacturing units were found producing adulterated food products such as ghee, paneer, and ginger garlic paste in unhygienic conditions. Many of these units were operating without mandatory licenses, including the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) certification and trade permits.

The counterfeit food items were being distributed under fake brand labels, posing serious health risks to the public.

Bhongir, L.B. Nagar, and Maheshwaram Among Worst Offenders

The Bhongir division recorded the highest number of violations, with 18 cases. Authorities seized 35 kilograms of adulterated paneer and 250 kilograms of snack mixtures from this area.

In L.B. Nagar, 11 cases were registered, and around 575 litres of adulterated ghee were confiscated.

The Maheshwaram area saw one of the largest seizures — approximately 3,946 kilograms of adulterated ginger garlic paste.

Malkajgiri reported 9 cases, including the production of so-called immunity-boosting products worth ₹10 lakh.

Grave Violations Found: Expired Raw Materials, Child Labour

Officials discovered multiple serious violations including:

Use of expired raw ingredients

Absence of proper manufacturing and expiry dates on labels

Use of banned synthetic food colours

Employment of child labour in several units

Public Urged to Stay Vigilant and Report Offenders

The police have appealed to citizens to remain alert and avoid purchasing unbranded or suspicious food products. Consumers are encouraged to verify labels for license numbers, batch information, and expiry dates.

Those who come across such illegal manufacturing activities are urged to report them to the Rachakonda Police helpline at 8712662666.

Investigation Continues

Commissioner G. Sudheer Babu stated that the crackdown will continue until such illegal and hazardous operations are fully eradicated. Further investigations are underway, and more arrests are expected in the coming days.