Hyderabad CP C.V. Anand Warns Deendar Anjuman Factions Over Mehdipatnam Land Dispute

Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, Mr. C.V. Anand, IPS, conducted a court session today in his capacity as Additional District Magistrate (Executive) under Section 126 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Land Dispute Between Deendar Anjuman Factions

During the proceedings, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Mehdipatnam Police Station presented details of an ongoing rivalry between two factions of the religious organization Deendar Anjuman. The dispute, centered on a piece of land, has reportedly caused repeated disturbances, particularly during religious gatherings.

Video Evidence Presented in Court

Both factions were summoned to the session and shown video footage of a recent altercation. Each group was given an opportunity to present their side of the story. The footage and testimonies revealed ongoing tensions that threaten to disrupt public peace and order within the Mehdipatnam Police limits.

Strict Warning Issued by Police Commissioner

Mr. C.V. Anand issued a stern warning to both parties, clearly stating that any further unlawful behavior or breach of peace would lead to stringent legal action. He emphasized the importance of maintaining communal harmony and urged both sides to resolve issues through lawful means.

Case Adjourned for Further Hearing

The session concluded with the matter being adjourned for the next hearing. Authorities will continue to monitor the situation closely to prevent any escalation.