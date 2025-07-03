Hyderabad to Get 4 New Hospitals by December 2025, Announces CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: In a significant boost for healthcare infrastructure in Telangana, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that four new large government hospitals will be operational in Hyderabad and Secunderabad by December 9, 2025, marking the second anniversary of the Congress government in the state.

New Hospitals and Expansions Planned Across Hyderabad

Speaking at the inauguration of the new branch of AIG Hospitals at Banjara Hills on Wednesday, the Chief Minister revealed that the projects include:

The new Osmania General Hospital at Goshamahal, slated for completion in two and a half years

at Goshamahal, slated for completion in two and a half years A 2,000-bed new block at NIMS Hospital

at NIMS Hospital Two 1,000-bed super-speciality hospitals at LB Nagar and Alwal

at and An additional 2,000-bed hospital planned in Warangal

“These new hospitals will be equipped with modern infrastructure, matching the standards of private institutions like AIG Hospitals,” Revanth Reddy emphasized.

Hyderabad Emerges as Health Tourism Hub

Highlighting Hyderabad’s growing reputation as a medical tourism destination, the Chief Minister said:

“Hyderabad has become a health tourism hub, playing a major role in the global pharmaceutical industry. Today, patients from 65 countries come to Hyderabad for treatment at AIG Hospitals.”

To further boost medical tourism, he revealed that he has urged the Union Civil Aviation Minister to increase flights from the Middle East to Hyderabad, given that approximately two lakh patients travel annually to the city for medical care.

Private Sector Praised and Called to Support Public Healthcare

Revanth Reddy lauded Dr. D. Nageshwar Reddy, chairman of AIG Hospitals, calling him “one of the world’s best doctors” and suggesting that he deserves the Bharat Ratna for his contributions.

He also encouraged private doctors to dedicate at least one month per year to serve in government hospitals and urged private companies to support public healthcare through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

Telangana to Launch Digital Health Profiles

Revanth Reddy announced a plan to create digital health profiles for every citizen in Telangana, using unique identification codes to store comprehensive medical histories.

“This initiative will be particularly beneficial for women, who are increasingly prone to illnesses,” he noted.

The Chief Minister also named Dr. Noori Dattatreya as the newly appointed cancer advisor for the Telangana government, underscoring the state’s commitment to specialized healthcare.

AIG Hospitals Opens New AI-Driven Facility in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, Dr. Nageshwar Reddy unveiled details about the new 300-bed AIG Hospitals at Banjara Hills, which features an exclusive Centre for AI and Innovation.

“We’re developing AI tools like PRISM, a voice-enabled EMR, AI-based polyp detection for early cancer diagnosis, and a sepsis prediction tool for ICU patients,” Dr. Reddy said.

The hospital’s Integrated Clinical Monitoring (ICM) system connects to a central Electronic Health Record (EHR), enabling AI to detect early warning signs and manage chronic diseases like diabetes or fatty liver disease more effectively.

Advanced facilities include:

Cutting-edge imaging equipment

Cath labs

Modular operating theatres

Endoscopy suites

Luxury patient suites

Centres of excellence in GI Sciences, Cardiology, Paediatric cardiac care, Liver Sciences, Neurosciences, Pulmonary Medicine, and more

Dr. Reddy added that a dedicated in-house team of 40 AI engineers, many from leading tech firms, collaborates with medical experts to tailor AI algorithms for various specialties.

With both public and private healthcare investments surging, Hyderabad is poised to further solidify its reputation as one of India’s premier healthcare hubs.