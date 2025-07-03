Urban Telangana Tops India’s Calorie Intake: Experts Warn of Rice-Heavy Diet Risks

Hyderabad: While rice remains a staple comfort food across Telangana, its dominance in daily meals is raising serious health concerns.

According to the ‘Nutritional Intake in India’ report by the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Telangana recorded the highest urban per capita calorie intake in the country for 2023–24, averaging 2,455 calories per day.

Over 43% of Calories in Telangana Come from Rice

The spike in caloric intake is primarily driven by a rice-heavy diet. More than 43% of daily calories in urban Telangana come from cereals, with rice being the primary contributor. While it may appear as a sign of abundance or food security, health professionals warn that this overdependence on carbohydrates is contributing to rising obesity and nutrient deficiencies.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

“The issue isn’t just how much we eat—it’s about what we eat,” said Dr. Shiva Raju, senior consultant physician and diabetologist at KIMS Hospitals. “Obesity is increasing because people are eating large quantities of rice with minimal dietary diversity.”

Telangana’s rice-centric diet is further compounded by high ghee consumption, with urban residents consuming an average of 63.4 grams daily, and 70 grams statewide, adding to the calorie load.

Nutritional Quality, Not Just Quantity, Under Scrutiny

While Telangana’s average urban calorie intake exceeds the recommended threshold for a sedentary lifestyle, experts say the issue lies in the quality of calories consumed, not merely the quantity.

“Calorie intake in Telangana isn’t necessarily excessive,” noted Prof. Avula Laxmaiah, retired scientist from the National Institute of Nutrition. “But the quality is questionable. A balanced plate should include vegetables, fruits, pulses, and whole grains—not just cereals.”

The lack of nutritional balance is also causing a rise in vitamin B12 and B-complex deficiencies, despite adequate calorie intake.

Also Read: Sangareddy SI Rajeshwar Dies in Road Accident on NH-65

“People believe eating three meals of rice equals a good diet, but that’s a myth,” said Dr. Raju. “Without adequate variety, even a full plate can leave the body undernourished—especially for patients with diabetes or hypertension.”

Telangana Leads, Followed by Bihar and Chhattisgarh

Following Telangana, Bihar recorded an urban calorie intake of 2,453 calories, and Chhattisgarh followed with 2,366 calories. However, Telangana stands apart for the sheer proportion of calories derived from rice, making it a unique case for nutritionists and policymakers.

Call for Dietary Reforms in Urban Telangana

Nutritionists and healthcare experts are urging Telangana residents to rethink their dietary patterns, shifting focus toward vegetables, fruits, pulses, and whole grains. A balanced approach, they emphasize, is essential to combat lifestyle diseases and ensure long-term health.