Sangareddy SI Rajeshwar Dies in Road Accident on NH-65

Sangareddy: In a tragic incident, a Sub-Inspector of Police, Rajeshwar (59), lost his life following a road accident on National Highway 65 at Cheriyal in Kandi mandal during the early hours of Thursday.

Speeding Lorry Collides with Police Officer’s Car

According to reports, the accident occurred when a speeding lorry rammed into Rajeshwar’s car while he was returning home after duty. Rajeshwar, a resident of Chanikyapuri Colony in Sangareddy town, was working as an SI at the Film Nagar police station.

Recently posted at Balkampet Bonalu utsavalu, Rajeshwar was travelling back home after completing his duty hours. Unfortunately, he sustained severe injuries in the collision and succumbed while undergoing treatment at a nearby private hospital an hour later.

Police Career Spanning Over Three Decades

Rajeshwar, who is survived by his wife and two children, had joined the police force as a constable in 1990. He was posted at Film Nagar police station only a week ago, according to sources.

Local authorities have registered a case in connection with the accident. The deceased officer’s body was shifted to the government hospital in Sangareddy for post-mortem examination.

Police are investigating further to identify the circumstances leading to the fatal crash and ascertain accountability.