AIMIM Karwan MLA and TGSPDCL CMD Inspect 33 KV Substations Across Karwan Constituency

Hyderabad: Acting on the instructions of AIMIM President Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi, Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin conducted a comprehensive inspection of key electricity infrastructure across Karwan Constituency. He was accompanied by Mr. Musharraf Faruqui, IAS, Chairman and Managing Director of Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL).

Sites Inspected Include Key Localities Across Karwan

The inspection focused on the newly commissioned 33 KV substations at several strategic points, including:

Tappachabutra

Talagadda

Ziaguda

Attapur (Pillar No. 102)

Md Lines and Shah Hatim Talab

These substations are expected to significantly improve power supply stability and reduce outages in the region.

Focus on Strengthening Local Power Infrastructure

During the visit, officials from TGSPDCL briefed the MLA and CMD on the progress of electrification, recent upgrades, and technical readiness for peak demand during the monsoon season. The inspections are part of ongoing efforts to strengthen infrastructure and improve service delivery in residential and commercial areas.

AIMIM Corporators and Party Cadre in Attendance

The inspection was attended by local AIMIM corporators, the Primary Unit President, and active party workers who engaged with officials and highlighted area-specific concerns regarding voltage fluctuations and power supply interruptions.

MLA Kausar Mohiuddin Commits to Public Welfare

MLA Kausar Mohiuddin reiterated AIMIM’s commitment to addressing public grievances related to electricity and civic infrastructure. He thanked TGSPDCL officials for their cooperation and assured residents that efforts to modernize power infrastructure would continue across the constituency.