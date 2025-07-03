Telangana School & College Holidays July 2025: Bonalu Confirmed, Muharram Date Sparks Discussion

HYDERABAD: The official holiday schedule for schools and colleges in Telangana for July 2025 has been confirmed, with educational institutions set to close for the regional festival of Bonalu. While the Bonalu holiday will provide students with a long weekend, the general holiday for Muharram falls on a Sunday, leading to discussions among students and parents.

As the new academic year gets underway, here is the definitive guide to all declared public and optional holidays for the month.

Full Official List of July 2025 Holidays

The Government of Telangana has notified the following holidays for all schools and colleges. Parents and students are advised to take note of these official dates.

July 5, 2025 (Saturday): 9th Moharram – This is an Optional Holiday. Institutions and individuals may choose to observe it, but it is not a mandatory closure.

July 6, 2025 (Sunday): Muharram/Ashoora – This is a General Holiday. However, as it falls on a Sunday, most schools and colleges will already be closed.

July 21, 2025 (Monday): Bonalu – This is a General Holiday. All government offices, schools, and colleges will remain closed to observe the major regional festival.

Muharram Holiday Falls on Sunday, Sparks Discussion

A significant point of discussion this month is the scheduling of the Muharram holiday. The official state government calendar has marked Sunday, July 6, 2025, as the general holiday for Muharram.

Since the holiday coincides with the weekly off, many students and employees were anticipating a compensatory holiday on Monday, July 7. However, as of now, no such announcement has been made, and July 7 remains a regular working day for all educational institutions. The topic continues to be a subject of conversation online as the date approaches.

Key Highlights for the Academic Month

Bonalu Long Weekend: The holiday for Bonalu on Monday, July 21, will give students and staff a three-day weekend, including the preceding Saturday and Sunday.

No Other Holidays: Apart from the dates mentioned above, there are no other scheduled general holidays for schools and colleges in Telangana for July 2025.

Academic Session in Full Swing: This holiday schedule comes after schools across the state reopened on June 12, 2025, following the summer vacation. Intermediate colleges resumed classes earlier on June 1, 2025.

Parents and students are encouraged to follow official announcements from their respective educational institutions for any specific updates or changes to the holiday schedule.