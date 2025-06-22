Hyderabad Bonalu 2025: City Gears Up for Bonalu Festivities, where will the first Bonam be offered?

Bonalu, one of Telangana’s most prominent and spiritually significant festivals, is all set to begin in Hyderabad from June 26, 2024. Celebrated with fervor and devotion, Bonalu is especially popular in Hyderabad and Secunderabad, where the festival transforms the city into a vibrant hub of culture, faith, and festivity during the Ashada Masam.

When and Where the Bonalu Celebrations Begin

Traditionally, the first Bonam (offering) is presented on the first Thursday or Sunday of the Ashada month. This year, as Thursday falls on June 26, the celebrations will begin on that day with the first offering made to Goddess Jagadambika at Golconda Fort. Following that, Bonalu festivities will take place at Ujjaini Mahankali Temple in Secunderabad and Simhavahini Mahankali Temple at Lal Darwaza in the Old City.

Complete Bonalu 2024 Schedule in Hyderabad

Here is the official schedule of Bonalu offerings for this year:

June 26 (Thursday) – First Bonam (Jagadambika, Golconda)

– First Bonam (Jagadambika, Golconda) June 29 (Sunday) – Second Bonam

– Second Bonam July 3 (Thursday) – Third Bonam

– Third Bonam July 6 (Sunday) – Fourth Bonam

– Fourth Bonam July 10 (Thursday) – Fifth Bonam

– Fifth Bonam July 13 (Sunday) – Sixth Bonam

– Sixth Bonam July 17 (Thursday) – Seventh Bonam

– Seventh Bonam July 20 (Sunday) – Eighth Bonam

– Eighth Bonam July 24 (Thursday) – Ninth and Final Bonam

Special Dates:

Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu (Secunderabad): July 13

Lal Darwaza Simhavahini Bonalu: July 20

Spiritual Atmosphere and Colorful Traditions

During Bonalu, women dress in traditional attire and carry decorated pots (Bonam) filled with rice, jaggery, and curd to offer to the goddess. The streets come alive with processions, Pothurajus, drummers, and folk performances, creating a divine atmosphere throughout Hyderabad.

Arrangements by GHMC and State Government

The GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) and Telangana State Government have started extensive preparations to ensure the celebrations proceed smoothly. Adequate arrangements are being made for crowd control, sanitation, lighting, drinking water, and temple access.

Thousands Expected to Join the Festivities

People from across Telangana and neighboring states are expected to flock to Hyderabad to take part in the Bonalu celebrations, offering prayers and witnessing the colorful rituals that represent the cultural soul of Telangana.