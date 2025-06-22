1st Test: Bumrah is India’s greatest seamer of all time, says Shastri

Leeds: Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has hailed Jasprit Bumrah as the greatest fast bowler India has ever produced in men’s international cricket. Speaking to broadcasters Sky Sports ahead of day three of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test, Shastri praised Bumrah’s unmatched skill and consistency across all formats.

Bumrah’s Standout Performance Amidst Lack of Support

On day two of the 1st Test in Leeds, Bumrah delivered a superb bowling performance, finishing with figures of 3/48 from 12 overs. However, the rest of India’s bowling attack failed to match his impact. A missed catch by Ravindra Jadeja at backward point off Ben Duckett and a no-ball dismissal of Harry Brook highlighted missed opportunities that could have improved Bumrah’s tally.

“He’s in the League of Malcolm Marshall” – Shastri

Shastri compared Bumrah’s tactical brilliance to that of West Indian legend Malcolm Marshall, especially in reading batters and setting traps.

“When Bumrah swings the new ball, it becomes hard for any batter in the world to counter him, especially with his action and late release,” Shastri said.

India Still Hold an Edge in the Test

Despite India missing a chance to build a bigger first-innings total, Shastri believes India still holds the advantage in the match.

“Getting Joe Root out late on day two helped balance things. Bumrah can open up this game in the first hour. If he strikes early, India can regain control.”

Bumrah’s Consistency Elevates India’s Bowling Attack

Bumrah’s ability to deliver across all conditions and formats, combined with his unique bowling action and skill with the new ball, makes him a lethal weapon in India’s pace arsenal. His performance in this Test continues to reaffirm his place among the world’s elite fast bowlers.