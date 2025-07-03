Cybercrime Bust: Hyderabad Technician Arrested for Pirating Telugu Films

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Cybercrime Police have arrested Jana Kiran Kumar, a 29-year-old air conditioning technician from East Godavari district, currently based in Vanasthalipuram. He is suspected of orchestrating a large-scale piracy ring that leaked nearly 40 Telugu films online via Telegram.

Movies Including Single and Thandel Leaked on Release Day

Authorities allege that Kumar recorded newly released films in theaters such as Pellikani Prasad, 14 Days Love, Thandel, Single, Game On, Kismat, and Rajadhani Files. He used a hidden phone in his shirt pocket, leaked the content via Telegram, and received payments in Bitcoin (USD 300–400 per film).

Pirated Blockbusters Appeared on Notorious Torrent Sites

One of the first films affected was Single, released on May 9, 2025—its pirated HD version surfaced online within hours on sites like 1TamilBlasters, 5MoviezRulz, and 1TamilMV. The Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce’s anti-piracy cell lodged a complaint on June 5, leading to the arrest.

Massive ₹3,700 Crore Loss Estimated in 2024

The Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) estimates that piracy cost the industry a staggering ₹3,700 crore in 2024, with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana alone accounting for 30% of pirated content circulation.

Police Describe Sophisticated Piracy Ring; Technology Used to Evade Detection

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand revealed that Kumar responded to a recruitment call from a piracy group via email, then shifted to Telegram for anonymity. He recorded films across Hyderabad theaters and traded in cryptocurrency, converting proceeds to Indian rupees digitally.

Industry and Law Enforcement Urge Stronger Action

The TFCC has demanded swift action under the IT Act and Copyright Act, including scrutiny of theatre chains and digital platforms. Over 150 individuals have already been booked under the Cinematograph Act since 2024. Producers and anti-piracy agencies are calling for stricter enforcement to safeguard revenues and livelihoods.