Dream Homes in Danger: Musi Riverfront Development Puts 1.5 Lakh Houses at Risk

Hyderabad: The fate of over 1.5 lakh homes hangs in the balance as the Musi River beautification project threatens to engulf the dreams of countless ordinary citizens. After years of toil, saving every penny, and taking loans to build their dream homes, residents now face the possibility of losing everything. The pressing question in the minds of Hyderabad’s people is whether their homes will be sacrificed for the Musi River beautification.

A recently released Google map by the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL) has sparked fear, showing numerous constructions within the Full River Level (FRL) zone. The rampant construction within this area is visible, and when the buffer zone is added as per regulations, the number of buildings under threat becomes alarming. The government’s push for the Musi River beautification project under the Congress administration is causing panic among thousands of residents. Recently, around 150 houses in the floodplain areas were demolished, leaving the affected families in a state of despair.

The cries of these families and their current hardships have touched the hearts of many. The MRDCL map shows that the river’s course stretches nearly 54 kilometers, all the way up to the Outer Ring Road. Experts estimate that about 1.5 lakh constructions could fall within this area. However, officials claim that for now, they are focusing only on the riverbed. Despite this, the government’s ongoing actions indicate that the crackdown on illegal structures along the Musi River is unlikely to stop anytime soon, leaving many wondering what the future holds.