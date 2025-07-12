HYDRAA Operation Nala Cleanup in Hyderabad: Massive Desilting Drive Boosts Monsoon Preparedness

HYDRAA Operation Nala Cleanup in Hyderabad: The city’s stormwater drains (nalas) are undergoing a dramatic transformation as large-scale desilting and encroachment removal works are being carried out by HYDRAA Monsoon Emergency Teams in collaboration with GHMC and other civic bodies. Locals say the difference is night and day.

HYDRAA Operation Nala Cleanup in Hyderabad: HYDRAA Steps In, Nalas Begin to Breathe Again

The intervention of HYDRAA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assistance) has changed the face of nalas and culverts across Hyderabad. In areas previously clogged with plastic waste, thermocol, and invasive plant growth, desilting operations have cleared massive volumes of debris. Long-arm JCBs and DRF teams have been deployed to clean and remove truckloads of waste, opening up previously blocked water flow channels.

Residents say this has reduced flooding risks and created visible improvements in their surroundings, especially near low-lying areas and bridges.

Operation Nala: Massive Cleanup Launched from July 1

The clean-up drive, dubbed Operation Nala, began on July 1, with HYDRAA Monsoon Emergency Teams and DRF squads working in tandem. Their focus has been on clearing stormwater drains, culverts, and manholes across the GHMC limits—especially in flood-prone areas.

While rain-free days are being used for desilting, the teams are also on standby to respond to flooding during monsoons. The extensive and strategic fieldwork is being monitored zone-wise by HYDRAA DRF officials to ensure every blockage is addressed.

From Stagnation to Flow: Locals Breathe Easy

Before the cleanup, the nalas and culverts were completely choked with weeds, plastic, and other solid waste, causing frequent waterlogging and traffic jams during rains. Now, residents are relieved to see smooth water flow through cleaned channels and say they can finally “breathe easy.”

The previously stagnant drains now allow flood and sewage water to move freely, significantly reducing overflow risks.

HYDRAA Also Targets Illegal Encroachments

HYDRAA teams didn’t just stop at clearing garbage—they have also begun removing encroachments along stormwater drains. Notable interventions include:

Bulkapur Nala near Khairatabad’s Sridhar Function Hall

IDL Lake Drain in Kukatpally

Major garbage removal at Khairatabad Crossroads culvert, where heavy thermocol and plastic waste were extracted using long-arm JCBs

Locals praised HYDRAA’s swift work, noting that water now flows freely and openly in places that used to be breeding grounds for disease and flooding.

Residents Applaud HYDRAA’s Efforts

The swift and efficient cleanup has brought visible improvements in many colonies. Residents, who previously suffered during even moderate rainfall, are now heaving a sigh of relief and expressing gratitude to the HYDRAA and DRF teams.

As one local resident put it, “This is what HYDRAA means—action, relief, and results.”

With proactive efforts like Operation Nala, Hyderabad’s civic bodies hope to make the city monsoon-ready while restoring safety and cleanliness to its long-neglected water channels.