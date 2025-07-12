Leopard Sighting Near RCI Campus Balapur Hyderabad, Triggers Fear Among Locals

Leopard Sighting Near RCI Campus Balapur: Residents of Balapur and nearby localities were gripped by panic on Friday following reports of two leopards being spotted near the Research Centre Imarat (RCI) campus on the city’s outskirts.

Leopard Sighting Near RCI Campus Balapur: Viral Video Shows Leopards in Secluded Area

The fear was sparked after a video clip showing two leopards walking in a secluded, wooded area began circulating on social media. Locals who claimed to have seen the wild animals moving near the campus quickly alerted the police and the forest department.

Leopards Suspected to Have Entered Densely Treed Zone

Officials suspect that the animals may have wandered into a dense green patch near the RCI campus, which is part of a larger area with thick vegetation. However, the exact location and movement of the animals are still being confirmed.

Forest and Police Officials Begin Probe

Teams from the Forest Department and Balapur Police visited the site and have begun verifying the video footage and checking CCTV surveillance from surrounding areas. Authorities are also conducting a thorough search of the wooded terrain to track the animals and ensure public safety.

Alert Issued by RCI School Management

As a precaution, the Defence Laboratories School at Vignyanakancha, located within the RCI premises, has issued an alert to parents, urging them not to let children go outside alone under any circumstances until the situation is under control.

Public Urged to Stay Cautious

Officials have appealed to the public to remain calm but alert, and to immediately inform authorities if they spot any signs of the wild animals. The Forest Department is expected to deploy teams for continuous monitoring in the area over the coming days.

This is not the first time leopard sightings have been reported in Hyderabad’s suburban zones, raising concerns about human-wildlife conflict as urban expansion meets forested regions.