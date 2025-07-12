Wife Pushes Husband into Krishna River During Selfie, Incident Shocks All

Wife Pushes Husband into Krishna River: A seemingly innocent selfie moment turned into a frightening ordeal on Saturday when a man alleged that his wife deliberately pushed him into the River Krishna at Kadlur village in Karnataka’s Raichur district, bordering Telangana’s Narayanpet district.

Wife Pushes Husband into Krishna River: Couple Visited Bridge for Photos

The incident took place when the man, identified as Tatappa, and his wife visited a bridge over the River Krishna for a casual outing. According to reports, the couple clicked several pictures together and then attempted to take a selfie near the edge of the bridge.

Man Rescued After Falling Into River

During the selfie attempt, Tatappa fell into the river, reportedly landing in the deep waters below. Fortunately, he managed to swim and cling to a rock, keeping himself afloat. His cries for help caught the attention of passersby, who rushed to the scene. With the help of a rope, local residents successfully rescued Tatappa from the river, averting a possible tragedy.

Husband Accuses Wife of Deliberate Push

Once rescued, Tatappa shocked onlookers by accusing his wife of intentionally pushing him into the river under the pretext of taking a selfie. The couple began arguing at the spot, prompting the locals to intervene and calm the situation. The community members then called both families, and the couple was taken home.

Incident Caught on Video

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention and raising questions about the true sequence of events. Authorities have yet to issue an official statement, and further details are awaited as the situation unfolds.

While the incident ended without physical harm, the accusations and viral footage have stirred discussions online, with many awaiting a formal inquiry or police action if foul play is confirmed.