Tragedy in Miyapur: 4-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling into Water Tank

Boy Dies After Falling into Water Tank in Miyapur: A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in Miyapur’s Hafeezpet Martand Nagar colony on Thursday, where a 4-year-old boy named Abhi tragically lost his life after accidentally falling into a water tank near his home.

According to police reports, the boy was playing in the vicinity of his residence when he slipped and fell into an open water tank. Abhi’s parents, Srinu and Nila, were away at work during the time of the accident. By the time neighbors noticed the incident, it was too late to save the child.

Family Blames Management for Negligence

The grieving family has accused the management of negligence, stating that the tank was left uncovered and unattended, which directly led to the tragic accident. Relatives and neighbors echoed the family’s frustration, calling for action against those responsible for the unsafe conditions in the area.

Police Register Case, Begin Investigation

The Miyapur police have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding the boy’s death. Officials stated that they are looking into the possibility of criminal negligence and will question those in charge of the premises’ maintenance.

Community in Shock

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, with many demanding stricter safety measures around water storage facilities, especially in residential colonies. Local authorities have been urged to ensure such tragic lapses do not happen again.

Further updates are awaited as the investigation progresses.