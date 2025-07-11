Kapil Sharma’s Café in Canada Comes Under Gunfire; Khalistani Terrorist Claims Responsibility

Canada: In a shocking incident, popular Indian comedian Kapil Sharma’s newly launched café in Surrey, British Columbia, was fired upon late Wednesday night. The incident, which was caught on CCTV and circulated widely on social media, shows a man firing at least nine rounds at Kap’s Café, which had recently opened its doors to the public.

No Injuries Reported in the Firing Incident

According to initial reports, no injuries were reported in the gunfire incident. The café, co-managed by Kapil Sharma’s wife Ginni Chatrath, had just completed its soft launch phase and was drawing significant attention from fans and locals.

Khalistani Terrorist Harjeet Singh Laddi Claims Responsibility

In a disturbing twist, Khalistani terrorist Harjeet Singh Laddi has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack. Laddi is a key operative of the banned terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and is listed as one of India’s most wanted fugitives by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Police Launch Full-Scale Investigation

Local police, forensic experts, and intelligence teams swiftly responded to the shooting. The area around the café has been cordoned off, and a full-scale investigation is underway. Authorities are currently analyzing surveillance footage and eyewitness statements to identify the shooter and uncover the motive behind the attack.

Laddi Also Accused in High-Profile VHP Leader’s Assassination

Harjeet Singh Laddi is not new to violent acts. He is also the prime suspect in the April 2024 assassination of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vikas Prabhakar, also known as Vikas Bagga, who was shot dead in Punjab’s Rupnagar district.

That murder sparked massive outrage and led to increased international scrutiny of Khalistani-linked terror networks operating beyond Indian borders.

Growing Concerns Over Khalistani Terror Threat Overseas

This latest attack has raised serious concerns about the expanding reach of Khalistani extremists, especially their ability to target high-profile Indian personalities abroad. It also casts a shadow over Kapil Sharma’s entry into the hospitality business.