NEET UG 2025: Telangana’s Provisional List Out — Final Counselling in August

Hyderabad: The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has released the names of 43,400 candidates from Telangana who qualified in this year’s NEET-UG 2025 examination. However, university officials have clarified that this list is not the final merit list, but a provisional list of qualified candidates.

The released list includes details of those who cleared NEET-UG 2025, but does not reflect rankings or merit positions. According to the KNRUHS registrar, the provisional merit list will only be released after the certificate verification process is completed.

Special category candidates—including NCC, CAP, PMC, Anglo-Indian, and SCCL applicants—will have their merit lists released separately.

For differently-abled candidates, the final merit list will be declared after medical board examinations are conducted.

NEET UG Counselling Likely to Begin in Last Week of July

Reliable sources from KNRUHS have indicated that the NEET-UG counselling process in Telangana is expected to begin in the last week of July 2025.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will first conduct national-level open quota counselling following the state merit list declarations.

A senior official said that state-level counselling will begin in the first week of August, based on web options submitted by candidates.

Next Steps for NEET-UG 2025 Aspirants in Telangana