Netanyahu: No Permanent Ceasefire Without Hamas Disarmament

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that Israel is ready to discuss a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, but only if Hamas agrees to complete disarmament and the demilitarization of the territory. His comments come amid ongoing negotiations in Doha, Qatar, aimed at brokering a temporary truce between Israel and Hamas.

Netanyahu Outlines Conditions for Permanent Ceasefire

In a video message released during his current visit to Washington, Netanyahu emphasized Israel’s firm stance:

“At the beginning of the ceasefire, we will enter negotiations for a permanent end to the war… but it must be under basic conditions: Hamas must lay down its arms, Gaza must be demilitarized, and Hamas must have no governing or military capabilities.” Also Read: Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Charged Over Protest Deaths

60-Day Truce Plan Includes Hostage Release

According to sources, the ceasefire proposal—formulated by US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff—includes a 60-day truce, during which 10 living hostages and several deceased individuals held in Gaza would be released.

Israeli officials estimate that around 50 hostages remain in Gaza, with only 20 believed to be alive.

High-Level Talks Continue in Doha

Delegations from both Israel and Hamas arrived in Doha on Sunday for crucial talks. These negotiations come in the aftermath of a deadly Hamas-led attack in October 2023, which triggered Israel’s full-scale military campaign.

Humanitarian Toll in Gaza

The war has taken a devastating toll on Gaza. According to Gaza health officials, over 57,000 Palestinians have been killed since the conflict began. Entire neighborhoods have been reduced to rubble, and the humanitarian situation remains dire.

Netanyahu: “Great Achievements,” but at a Cost

Netanyahu defended Israel’s military actions, saying,

“We have very great achievements in the fight against terror… but there are also painful prices.”

The Prime Minister reiterated that any lasting peace must ensure that Hamas can no longer threaten Israel’s security, either militarily or politically.