Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Charged Over Protest Deaths

Dhaka: A leaked audio recording has exposed former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s alleged orders for a deadly crackdown on student-led protests in 2024, resulting in the deaths of at least 1,400 people. The recording was verified by BBC Eye and contains shocking directives to use lethal force against protesters.

Sheikh Hasina’s Recorded Orders to Shoot Protesters “Wherever They Find Them”

In the audio, Hasina can be heard instructing senior government officials from her official residence, Ganabhaban, in Dhaka, on July 18, 2024. She said, “Wherever they find (them), they will shoot,” and urged security forces to “use lethal weapons” to suppress the protests. Hours after this phone call, security forces reportedly used military-grade rifles, leading to mass casualties, according to police documents cited by BBC.

Awami League Denies Any “Unlawful Intention” in the Audio Tape

A spokesperson from Hasina’s Awami League party has denied claims that the recording reveals any unlawful or disproportionate use of force by the former prime minister. The party maintains that the tape does not indicate any intention to violate rights or carry out excessive violence.

Human Rights Advocate Confirms Audio as Crucial Evidence

Toby Cadman, a UK-based human rights advocate advising Bangladesh’s International Criminal Tribunal (ICT), stated that the leaked recording is critical evidence in linking Hasina to the violent crackdown. He told BBC, “The recordings are critical for establishing her role, they are clear and have been properly authenticated, and are supported by other evidence.”

Political Turmoil After Student Protests Forced Hasina to Flee

The 2024 protests erupted over a controversial government job quota system, escalating into violent clashes across Bangladesh. The unrest forced Sheikh Hasina to flee to India, ending her 15-year tenure as prime minister. Following her departure, the military formed an interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.

Sheikh Hasina Faces Charges of Crimes Against Humanity

Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal has formally charged Sheikh Hasina with crimes against humanity. The charges allege her involvement as the chief instigator behind the mass killings during the July-August uprising. Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam and his team have submitted these allegations, as reported by The Dhaka Tribune.