YouTube Channel Owner Gets Relief as Telangana HC Dismisses Defamation Charges

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court recently passed important orders addressing diverse legal issues, including free speech rights, police conduct in land disputes, bail in a major drug seizure case, and employee suspension benefits. Here are the details of the significant rulings:

Telangana HC Quashes Case Against YouTuber for Broadcasting BJP Spokesperson’s Press Conference

Justice Juvvadi Sridevi quashed criminal proceedings against Gunda Siva Ram Reddy, owner of GSR TV Telugu, who was booked for uploading a BJP spokesperson’s press conference video. The court observed the case infringed on free speech rights and was procedurally flawed since the FIR was registered by a police official instead of the allegedly defamed person. The judge emphasized that mere broadcasting of a press conference aired by multiple outlets did not amount to defamation and allowed continuation of the case would be an abuse of process.

High Court Takes Cognizance of Police Misconduct in Land Dispute Case at Chintapally

Justice T. Vinod Kumar took on file a writ petition by Jada Kalyan Yakaiah and his wife Shilpa Chakraborty, alleging harassment by the Chintapally police aiding a private party in unlawful possession of their agricultural land. Despite court orders and police protection issued in favor of the couple, police officials allegedly forced settlement talks and interfered with land possession. The court has sought instructions from the police department for further action.

Bail Petition Denied in High-Profile 136 Kg Mephedrone Drug Manufacturing Case

Justice J. Sreenivas Rao dismissed the bail plea of Deepak Bhagat, accused in a large drug manufacturing and trafficking case involving over 136 kilograms of mephedrone seized in Chengicherla, Telangana. The court noted the quantity far exceeded the commercial threshold and Bhagat’s previous involvement in similar offenses weighed against granting bail. The ruling adheres to stringent bail provisions under the NDPS Act and Supreme Court precedents.

HC Orders Reclassification of Suspension Period as ‘On Duty’ for Acquitted School Assistant

Justice Surepalli Nanda set aside an order by the Bhadradri Kothagudem district educational officer that treated the suspension period of school assistant Jajjara Lingaiah as leave, despite his acquittal in a POCSO case. The court ruled that under Telangana Fundamental Rules, the suspension period should be treated as “on duty” with all attendant benefits, highlighting the arbitrary and illegal nature of the DEO’s order.