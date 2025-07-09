Disaster in Gujarat: Multiple Vehicles Fall into River After Bridge Collapse

Gujarat: A major tragedy struck Gujarat as the Gambhir Bridge over the Mahisagar River collapsed, causing multiple vehicles to fall into the river. The bridge, a vital link between Vadodara and Anand districts, gave way suddenly, prompting an immediate emergency response.

Vehicles Fall into River as Gambhir Bridge Gives Way

Eyewitnesses reported that several vehicles were crossing the Gambhir Bridge when it suddenly collapsed, plunging cars and other vehicles into the fast-flowing Mahisagar River. The exact number of vehicles and casualties is still being verified.

Local authorities and disaster response teams rushed to the scene to conduct rescue operations and assess the damage.

Key Connector Between Vadodara and Anand Severed

The bridge served as a crucial transportation route between Vadodara and Anand, facilitating daily travel and trade. The collapse has not only endangered lives but also disrupted traffic and connectivity across the region.

Bridge crashes in Gujarat joining Vadodra & Anand 2 trucks, rickshaws fall in to river, rescue operations have started. #bridgecollapse#MahisagarRiver pic.twitter.com/SXzyvL5dA6 — The Voice Of Citizens®️ (@TVOCNews) July 9, 2025

Officials at Site, Rescue Operations Underway

District officials and emergency personnel arrived quickly at the site. Divers and rescue workers were deployed to locate vehicles and search for any possible survivors.

Efforts are underway to: