Real-Time Flight Updates Now at Your Fingertips at Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad has introduced cutting-edge real-time information kiosks, revolutionizing the travel experience for over 80,000 daily passengers. The move is part of a major push to enhance airport facilities, reduce confusion, and empower travelers with self-service tools.

More than 400 domestic and international flights operating daily from Hyderabad Airport are now being tracked by these kiosks. Positioned throughout the terminals, these smart kiosks provide live updates on arrivals, departures, delays, and gate changes, eliminating the need to wait for official announcements.

Passengers can now instantly check their flight status, locate their entry/exit gates, and even access terminal maps for smooth navigation within the airport.

Kiosks Offer Check-In, Baggage, Wi-Fi, and Feedback Services

Besides flight tracking, the kiosks offer several self-service features such as:

Check-in and seat selection

Baggage services , including payments for additional luggage

, including payments for additional luggage Navigation maps for terminals and airport services

for terminals and airport services PNR-based Wi-Fi access

Real-time feedback submission

Avinash, a traveler from Australia, praised the new system:

“Passengers can now use airport services without confusion or delay. Everything is available at your fingertips.”

RGIA Recognized as One of the Best Airports in the World

Hyderabad International Airport was recently ranked 4th globally based on passenger volume and flight seat availability. The airport also received international recognition at an aviation event in Frankfurt, affirming its commitment to world-class service.

With over 70 domestic connections and direct flights to more than 20 international cities, Hyderabad continues to grow as a key aviation hub.