“Thousands Are Dying”: Trump Voices Frustration with Russia Over Ukraine War

US President Donald Trump has openly expressed dissatisfaction with Russian President Vladimir Putin, signaling potential new sanctions on Russia and approving the deployment of additional defensive weapons to Ukraine. This marks a significant shift in US foreign policy amid rising tensions in Eastern Europe.

Trump: “Not Happy with Putin” as Ukraine Conflict Escalates

Speaking during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Tuesday, President Trump stated:

“We’re sending some defensive weapons to Ukraine, and I’ve approved that. I’m not happy with Putin. I can tell you that much right now.”

This announcement follows recent intensified Russian strikes and reported territorial gains by Moscow. Trump emphasized the severe toll the conflict is taking, noting that Russian and Ukrainian soldiers are dying in the thousands.

Also Read: India-US Trade Talks Heat Up — Markets React Positively

US Considers Sweeping Sanctions on Russia

President Trump also confirmed he is considering supporting a bipartisan Senate bill proposing sweeping sanctions on Russia, further intensifying pressure on Moscow.

Earlier this week, Trump addressed reporters at Joint Base Andrews, where he revealed disappointment following a lengthy phone call with President Putin.

“I didn’t make any progress with him at all,” Trump admitted, underscoring the lack of diplomatic breakthroughs in the ongoing war.

Kremlin Responds: Russia Pursuing Its Goals

In response, the Kremlin released a statement via aide Yuri Ushakov, detailing the nearly hour-long conversation between the two leaders. Putin reiterated Russia’s commitment to its military objectives, while also expressing willingness to continue political negotiations.

“Russia will not back down from these goals,” the statement asserted.

The conversation also covered broader geopolitical issues, including Iran and the Middle East, according to Russian officials.

Context: US Paused Arms Shipment Days Ago

Trump’s renewed support for Ukraine comes just days after Washington unexpectedly paused certain arms shipments, prompting urgent appeals from Kyiv for clarification.

With mounting pressure on the battlefield and a renewed US commitment to bolster Ukrainian defenses, the global spotlight remains firmly on Washington’s next move.