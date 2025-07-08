India-US Trade Talks Heat Up — Markets React Positively

Mumbai: Indian equity markets opened on a positive note on Tuesday, with benchmark indices moving slightly higher after US President Donald Trump stated that the US is “close to a deal with India.” The news sparked optimism among investors anticipating a major bilateral trade breakthrough.

As of 9:30 am, the BSE Sensex was trading 91.57 points or 0.11% higher at 83,534.07, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 22.25 points or 0.09% to 25,483.55.

Sectoral Gains Led by IT, PSU Banks, and Financial Services

Buying interest was noted particularly in IT, PSU banks, and financial services. Market experts suggest that India’s exclusion from newly announced US tariffs on 14 other countries hints at a favorable and imminent trade agreement.]

“This has already been largely discounted by the market; the unknown areas are the details of possible sectoral tariffs on segments like pharmaceuticals. Market reaction will depend on these details,”

— Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services

Technical Outlook: Key Levels to Watch

Experts noted that the Nifty recently formed a green candlestick following a bullish hammer pattern, indicating strong potential for upward momentum.

“A sustained move above the 25,500 mark could pave the way for a further rally towards 25,750. On the downside, immediate support levels are seen at 25,222 and 25,120,”

— Mandar Bhojane, Technical Analyst, Choice Broking

Nifty Bank, Midcap, and Smallcap Indices Show Strength

Nifty Bank surged 203 points or 0.36% to 57,152.20

surged Nifty Midcap 100 rose 91 points or 0.15% to 59,606.75

rose Nifty Smallcap 100 jumped 85.70 points or 0.45% to 19,035.85

Top Gainers and Losers in the Sensex Pack

Top Gainers:

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Eternal, Tata Motors, BEL, Adani Ports, NTPC, Asian Paints, and UltraTech Cement.

Top Losers:

Titan, HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, M&M, and Sun Pharma.

FIIs and DIIs Continue Buying Spree

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹321.16 crore on July 7

bought equities worth ₹321.16 crore on July 7 Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) purchased equities worth ₹1,853.39 crore

Global Market Snapshot

Most Asian markets — including Seoul, Hong Kong, Japan, China, and Jakarta — were trading in the green. Bangkok was the only major index in the red.

In contrast, Wall Street ended in the red on Monday: