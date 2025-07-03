Clinic to Camera: A Groundbreaking Video Boot Camp Empowers Indian Doctors to Go Digital

Hyderabad: In an era where digital trust and health information increasingly go hand in hand, a pioneering initiative is helping doctors step out of the clinic and confidently into the camera lens.

“Clinic to Camera”, a first-of-its-kind video boot camp created by a doctor, for doctors, is the brainchild of orthodontist-turned-entrepreneur and digital thought leader Dr. Mani Pavitra. This unique program is designed to help medical professionals master video communication — enabling them to inform, educate, and impact audiences far beyond their clinic walls.

The boot camp isn’t about promotions or selling, but about reclaiming healthcare narratives with authenticity, authority, and empathy.

The first session, recently held in Hyderabad, saw participation from 20 experienced doctors across India, including oncologists, urologists, gynecologists, pediatric laparoscopic surgeons, and plastic surgeons — most in the 35–55 age group with over a decade of clinical experience.

Some notable participants included:

Dr. Satish V Kamat , Onco-surgeon, Asha Hospital, Mumbai

, Onco-surgeon, Asha Hospital, Mumbai Dr. Rahul , Urologist and Renal Transplant Surgeon, Max Hospitals, Lucknow

, Urologist and Renal Transplant Surgeon, Max Hospitals, Lucknow Dr. Viswanath Polineni , Plastic Surgeon, Guntur

, Plastic Surgeon, Guntur Dr. Irfan , Pediatric Laparoscopic Surgeon

, Pediatric Laparoscopic Surgeon Dr. Lavanya , Gynaecologist, IVF Specialist, Vizag

, Gynaecologist, IVF Specialist, Vizag Dr. Gautam, Oncology Surgeon, Karnataka

The upcoming boot camps in August and September are already fully booked, a strong signal that doctors now realize the importance of having an online presence. One participant summed it up: “If you’re not online, you’re dead offline.”

Doctors shared real consequences of digital invisibility. One was denied an award due to having no digital footprint. Another revealed that most of her patients research her online before booking an appointment.

The boot camp — held at Creatorwerse Studio, a cutting-edge content hub that helps build personal brands — focuses on overcoming camera fear, developing storytelling skills, understanding lighting and sound basics (without expensive gear), and maintaining compliance and ethics in medical communication.

“Doctors save lives every day — but who helps them get seen?” asks Dr. Mani Pavitra. “This isn’t about dancing on Instagram. This is about informing with integrity and building public trust through real, fact-based content.”

With health misinformation spreading rapidly — from anti-vaccine conspiracies to miracle weight loss fads — the need for credible doctor voices has never been greater. Through simple, relatable videos like “What is PCOS?” or “5 Heart Attack Signs You Shouldn’t Ignore,” doctors can establish expertise, demonstrate empathy, and foster trust before a patient ever walks into an OPD.

One of the biggest gaps the program aims to fill is the shortage of Indian health content. Currently, much of the digital medical advice is dominated by Western perspectives. Dr. Pavitra believes India’s diverse healthcare landscape needs equally diverse content creators — and Clinic to Camera is helping bridge that gap.

“Fake health content is the biggest pandemic in the world,” says Dr. Pavitra. “It’s spreading faster than real infections. Through this initiative, we’re not just creating content — we’re creating credible, culturally relevant, and impactful Indian health communication.”

Dr. Mani Pavitra also announced plans to expand the initiative with dedicated studio centers in Mumbai and Bengaluru by the end of 2025. Each will require between 5,000 to 10,000 square feet of space.

In a world where attention spans are short but health stakes are high, the Clinic to Camera initiative ensures India’s doctors are not just heard — but trusted.