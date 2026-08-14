Telangana to Begin Smart Ration Card Distribution on August 15 With Nine Security Features

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is set to begin the distribution of new smart ration cards from August 15, 2026, replacing the traditional paper-based ration cards. Designed in the format of a debit card, the new smart cards have already been delivered to district centres across the state.

The new cards have been developed using advanced security technology. According to the government, nine different security features have been incorporated to prevent duplication, counterfeiting and misuse. The technology used in the cards is similar to security features found in highly protected documents such as banknotes and passports.

The smart ration cards will carry key details of the beneficiary family. The photograph of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will appear on one side, while the other side will carry the photograph of Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy.

The cards will also display the ration card number, name of the head of the family, ration shop number, village, mandal, district and residential address. A notable feature is the preference for listing a woman as the head of the household.

The new cards will incorporate multiple security mechanisms, including a hologram and an encrypted QR code. Scanning the card will help officials verify beneficiary details more easily and efficiently.

The government expects the new system to help curb the creation of fake ration cards and reduce misuse of ration cards. It is also aimed at improving transparency in the distribution of subsidised food grains and ensuring that benefits reach genuine and eligible beneficiaries.

Unlike paper cards, which can tear or deteriorate over time, the new smart cards are expected to be more durable, secure and convenient for beneficiaries.