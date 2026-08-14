Asaduddin Owaisi Appears Before Hapur Court in 2022 Firing Case

Hapur: AIMIM national president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi appeared before the Hapur court in connection with the 2022 firing case in which his vehicle was allegedly targeted while he was returning from an election-related programme in western Uttar Pradesh.

The incident took place on February 3, 2022, near the Chhijarsi toll plaza in Pilkhuwa, Hapur, on the Delhi–Meerut route. According to the statement made by the Union Home Minister in Parliament at the time, two persons allegedly fired at Owaisi’s convoy. Owaisi escaped unharmed, while bullet marks were found on the lower portion of his vehicle.

Following the incident, Uttar Pradesh Police arrested Sachin Pandit and Shubham. Police recovered unauthorised pistols from the accused and also seized an Alto car during the investigation.

The case was registered under Section 307 of the IPC and provisions of the Criminal Law Amendment Act at Pilkhuwa Police Station in Hapur. The investigation included forensic examination of the crime scene and Owaisi’s vehicle. During the latest proceedings, Owaisi’s testimony was recorded before the court. According to reports, the court has now fixed September 8 as the next date of hearing