Suryapet Double Murder: Police Constable Named Main Accused, Illicit Relationship Cited as Motive

Suryapet: A police constable has reportedly been identified as the main accused in a double murder case in Suryapet district, with police suspecting an extramarital affair as the motive behind the killings.

According to police, the accused constable, identified as Shareef, allegedly killed a couple, Ramavath Booba and Nagulu, who were residents of Beeka Thanda in Mote Mandal of Suryapet district. The bodies were allegedly buried in agricultural land following the murders.

Preliminary investigation reportedly revealed that a dispute had taken place after Nagulu went to Shareef’s house at night. Police suspect that the quarrel was linked to an alleged illicit relationship between Shareef and Nagulu’s wife, Booba.

Investigators allege that following the quarrel, Shareef went to the police station and later took the help of some persons with previous criminal records. The couple was allegedly killed and their bodies subsequently buried in agricultural land.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the double murder. Officials are examining the circumstances surrounding the killings and the alleged involvement of other persons.

Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.