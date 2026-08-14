J.P. Nadda stable after coronary angiography, admitted for observation: AIIMS Delhi

New Delhi: Union Health and Family Welfare Minister, Jagat Prakash Nadda, is stable and under observation at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, after undergoing medical evaluation for uneasiness, the premier hospital said on Friday.

In an official statement dated August 14, AIIMS New Delhi said Nadda was evaluated for uneasiness on the evening of August 13. As part of the medical assessment, he underwent tests including a coronary angiography.

“J.P. Nadda, Hon’ble minister of Health and Family Welfare was evaluated for uneasiness with tests including a coronary angiography on the evening of 13th August 2026. He is currently stable and admitted for observation in the Dept of Cardiology,” AIIMS said in the press release, signed by Dr (Prof.) Rima Dada.

The statement did not provide further details about the nature of his uneasiness or disclose the findings of the angiography.

Nadda was admitted to AIIMS New Delhi after experiencing uneasiness on Thursday evening. Doctors conducted a medical evaluation that included a coronary angiography, according to the hospital.

Nadda is currently stable and has been kept under observation in the cardiology department, AIIMS said. The hospital has not disclosed further details about the angiography findings or provided a specific diagnosis.

Nadda holds the portfolios of Health and Family Welfare as well as Chemicals and Fertilisers in the Union government. He has remained active in recent weeks, chairing meetings and reviewing healthcare programmes and infrastructure initiatives across the country.

Coronary angiography is a diagnostic heart test used to examine the blood vessels that supply blood to the heart. During the procedure, doctors inject a special contrast dye into the coronary arteries through a thin catheter, usually inserted through an artery in the wrist or groin.

X-ray imaging then allows doctors to see whether the arteries are narrowed or blocked. The test can help doctors assess possible coronary artery disease and decide whether further treatment, such as medicines, angioplasty or stenting, may be needed.