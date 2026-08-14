Preity Zinta drops a picture from her look test for Hamida from ‘Batwara 1947’

Mumbai: Before ‘Batwara 1947’ reaches the cinema halls on Friday, actress Preity Zinta dropped a picture from her look test for Hamida on social media.

In the photo posted by Preity on her official Instagram account, she was seen looking extremely graceful in a simple saree with a border. She even had her head covered with the pallu of the saree. Her wavy hair and gold bangles added to her minimalistic yet enchanting look.

Along with the photo, Preity also wrote a sincere note on social media saying, “On the eve of the release of Batwara 1947, I wanted to go back to where it all started. This photo was taken at the look test where I saw n felt the first glimpse of Hamida (sic).”

Shedding further light on her character Hamida, she continued, “To me Hamida is beautifully described by these famous words from Rumi – “If everything around seems dark, look again, you may be the light.”See you all in a theater next to you on the 14th of Aug for Batwara 1947 ! Ting !”

‘Batwara 1947’ marks Preity’s return to the big screen after a long gap of eight years.

Made under the direction of Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, the film is led by Sunny Deol, with Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh playing crucial roles.

Set in Lahore against the backdrop of the 1947 partition of India,

‘Batwara 1947’ is believed to be inspired by Asghar Wajahat’s drama ‘Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai ‘, a popular Punjabi phrase that translates to “Visiting Lahore is so fundamental that if you do not come here, it is as if you have not even been born.”

The much-anticipated drama will reach the cinema halls on 14 August 2026.