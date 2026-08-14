New Zealand Football withdraws support for FIFA chief, calls for independent review

Auckland: New Zealand Football (NZF) has announced that it has formally withdrawn its support for the candidature of Gianni Infantino as FIFA president at the 2027 FIFA Congress and also called for an independent review into the Fifa Forward Enterprise (FFE) scheme.

The New Zealand body is the latest organisation to formally withdraw its support for Infantino as he seeks re-election as FIFA president.

Infantino is seeking re-election next year after proposing carving off the commercial rights to the World Cup and selling 20 percent to private investors to raise about USD 7.2 billion (NZD 12.3 billion) before he was forced to withdraw his plan following the criticism.

“After careful consideration, NZF has formed the view that decisions and actions within FIFA have contributed to a breakdown in trust and increased division within international football, and that an independent review is required to restore confidence and trust,” New Zealand Football said in a statement.

“NZF believes this point in time represents an opportunity for all FIFA member associations to advocate for stronger governance, accountability and transparency which are fundamental in maintaining confidence of the administration of the global game,” it added.

NZF statement followed the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) executive committee meeting, following which the boday welcomed FIFA’s decision to withdraw the FFE proposal and its commitment to review the issues surrounding the project.

“OFC recognises the progress achieved over the last decade in advancing football development in Oceania under FIFA’s leadership and encourages FIFA to use the review as an opportunity to identify and implement any changes that may be necessary,” it said.

“OFC remains committed to constructive dialogue and close collaboration with its Member Associations, FIFA, fellow Confederations and all football stakeholders, ensuring that football continues to thrive in all corners of the world,” it further stated.

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