Hyderabad Ganja Network Exposed, Alleged Links Between SI, Constables and Suppliers Under Probe

Hyderabad: A major ganja network allegedly operating in Balanagar has come under the scanner after Eagle Team police raided a house and reportedly uncovered links between the accused and personnel of the local police station.

According to preliminary information, three brothers from Paderu in Andhra Pradesh — Durgaprasad, Kamalakar and Kiran — were allegedly supplying ganja from a house near the Vinayaka Nagar crematorium in Balanagar. The trio is suspected of procuring ganja from the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border, converting it into small packets and selling it to customers through WhatsApp.

Police reportedly found that the brothers had been involved in the alleged ganja trade since 2022.

The incident came to light after Eagle Team personnel reportedly spotted the three brothers returning to their residence around 2 a.m. on Wednesday and surrounded the house. When the police attempted to conduct the raid, the accused allegedly unleashed a dog on the personnel and attacked them with a screwdriver.

The Eagle Team subsequently apprehended the suspects and questioned them. During the investigation, alleged links with personnel of the Balanagar Police Station reportedly emerged.

According to the information available, the Eagle Team’s raid was preceded by allegations that some police personnel had maintained close contact with the accused. It is alleged that an SI and constables from Balanagar Police Station had attended a party hosted by the accused on Tuesday.

The SI in question was reportedly transferred from Balanagar Police Station just two days before the raid. Investigators are examining allegations that the accused supplied liquor and catering services for private parties involving the SI and constables.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

The investigation is also reportedly looking into allegations that the accused were tipped off whenever police raids were planned, allowing them to remain alert and potentially evade action.

Meanwhile, police teams examining the mobile phones of the accused reportedly identified 203 suspected ganja buyers. Of these, around 100 individuals were subjected to testing, with 72 reportedly testing positive.

The latest developments have raised serious questions about alleged police-drug dealer links and possible protection extended to the ganja network. Further investigation is underway to establish the role of the accused, the suspected buyers and any police personnel allegedly connected to the network.