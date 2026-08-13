CM Revanth Reddy Lays Foundation Stone for Indiramma Towers in Kukatpally, 480 Families to Get Homes

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has taken a major step towards providing affordable housing to poor and low-income families in Hyderabad. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday, August 13, laid the foundation stone for the Indiramma LIG Towers in Kukatpally. Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy was also present at the programme.

Under the government’s plan, a total of 7,340 flats will be constructed for poor families across 16 Assembly constituencies in Hyderabad in the first phase. Around 90 acres of government land have been identified for the construction of these housing projects.

In Kukatpally, four towers will be constructed on five acres of land. Each tower will have 120 flats, taking the total number of flats to 480. The project is estimated to cost around Rs 43.20 crore.

Each flat will have a bedroom, hall and kitchen and will cover approximately 525 square feet. According to the government, eligible beneficiaries will also receive a share in the land along with the house. Each family is expected to receive a land share of around 20 to 25 square yards.

The government has said that the sharp rise in land prices in Hyderabad has made it increasingly difficult for poor families to own a house. The decision to construct multi-storey towers on government land in important parts of the city is aimed at providing affordable homes to eligible families without forcing them to move far away from the city.

Officials said that in some areas, the value of the land share allotted to a beneficiary could range from Rs 60 lakh to Rs 1 crore. This means beneficiaries could receive not only a house but also a valuable share in the underlying property.

Meanwhile, the deadline to apply for Indiramma houses is August 15. Around 50,000 applications had been received as of Wednesday. The Housing Board has already invited tenders for the construction work, with August 19 set as the deadline for submitting bids.

According to the government’s plan, construction of the towers is expected to begin in September 2026 and be completed by August 2027. The eligible families will then be shifted into their new homes.

The government says the project is aimed at helping poor families secure homes in key parts of Hyderabad and fulfil their long-standing dream of owning a house amid rapidly rising land prices.