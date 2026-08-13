Amaravati will be developed as Deep Tech capital: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu, on Thursday said that Amaravati will be developed into a Deep Tech capital.

He announced that the Andhra Pradesh capital will be transformed into a hub for Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Computing

Reiterating that Amaravati will emerge as one of the top five cities in the world, he said it would be a completely pollution-free city.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a public meeting after inaugurating Seed Access Road and steel bridges in Amaravati.

He inaugurated the ‘Seed Access Road E-3’, a major thoroughfare connecting to the capital city, Amaravati. He also unveiled a plaque at Undavalli to mark the inauguration of the steel bridges that form part of the Seed Access Road network.

The Seed Access Road has been constructed at a total cost of ₹1,519 crore. It has been developed with the primary objective of providing better road connectivity between Amaravati and the Mangalagiri and Vijayawada regions, while also reducing traffic congestion on the Karakatta (river embankment) road.

He stated that the Seed Access Roads in the capital city are being constructed following the planning principles of the Indus Valley Civilisation.

“This is merely the beginning of the city’s construction. In the third phase, the Seed Access Road will connect to the National Highway at Tadepalli.”

He also stated that the Centre has also sanctioned a 190-km Outer Ring Road and a 96-km Inner Ring Road.

CM Naidu was confident that by 2028, Amaravati will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Stating that Amaravati is now unstoppable, he alleged that some individuals attempted to obstruct the construction of the capital’s roads.

“Such individuals pose a significant risk to the state. However, we are setting concrete goals for the state’s development.”

Chandrababu Naidu recalled that Cyberabad was built in the united Andhra Pradesh in a way that made the Telugu people proud.

He stated that Andhra Pradesh suffered losses following the bifurcation as it was left without a capital city.

The Chief Minister stated that since Guntur district is centrally located among the 25 parliamentary constituencies, he resolved to establish the capital here.

“After extensive discussions, farmers came forward to support the capital’s construction, placing their trust in us. I bow in reverence to all the farmers who sacrificed their lands for the state capital,” he said.

He pointed out that the municipal corporations of Amaravati, Mangalagiri, Tadepalli, Guntur, and Vijayawada will all fall within the capital region.

Stating that Singapore extended full cooperation for the Amaravati master plan, he accused the previous government of YSR Congress for allegedly ‘harassing’ a partner like Singapore.

“We commissioned designs from London-based Norman Foster to ensure the government complex buildings would be unique. Some people mocked the plans, dismissing them as mere ‘graphics’. Now that those graphics are becoming reality, those who ridiculed them ought to hang their heads in shame.”

Targeting former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, he remarked that the very person who once stated in the Assembly that 40,000 acres were needed for the capital later went back on his word, and instead proposed “three capitals”.