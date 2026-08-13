Indore cops receive plaint seeking FIR against CJP founder over injury during police lathi charge at Delhi protest

Indore: Indore police have received a written complaint seeking registration of an FIR against CJP founder Abhijit Dipke and other members in connection with an alleged incident involving a minor who was injured in the Delhi Police lathi charge on the protesters during a protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak, an official said.

Additional DCP, Rajesh Dandotya, said police received the complaint from a person identified as Faizan Ansari, who also recorded his statement in connection with the protest.

“A person named Faizan Ansari had come in this matter. During his visit, a complaint was filed, and he provided a statement regarding the protest that had taken place. Based on his statement, an application was submitted,” Dandotya told IANS on Thursday.

According to the complaint, Ansari has alleged that a 12-year-old girl suffered an injury to her private parts during a lathi-charge by the Delhi Police on the students at the protest.

He has sought registration of an FIR against Dipke and other members, and invoked provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Speaking to IANS, Ansari later said that minors, including girls were present during the protest.

“On July 20, a protest was held at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, which was organised by the founder of CJP, Abhijit Dipke. Minors, including children, were also present there. During the lathi-charge, a 12-year-old girl sustained an injury to her private parts. Regarding this, I would like to mention the POCSO Act. It is an Indian law under which, if a crime occurs anywhere, a complaint can be filed anywhere,” Ansari said.

The complaint relates to a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, where students and supporters had gathered. The demonstration later witnessed a police lathi-charge, following which allegations were made regarding the use of force against protesters.

Further action will depend on the police examination of the complaint and other material submitted in the matter, police said.