FIR against 600 protesters for violence during Assembly ‘gherao’ in Ranchi

Ranchi: Jharkhand Police have registered an FIR against 600 protesters who were allegedly part of unrest and violence that erupted during the Assembly gherao in Ranchi on August 10, officials said on Thursday.

Of these, 100 individuals have been named as accused, while 500 unidentified protesters have also been booked.

According to the FIR lodged at the Assembly Police Station, the accused have been charged with breaking police barricades erected as part of security arrangements, manhandling and misbehaving with police personnel, obstructing government work, and pelting stones at security forces during the protest.

Police said a large number of students and other protesters had gathered for the Assembly gherao. While nearly 90 per cent of the participants were peaceful, officials claimed that about 10 per cent turned aggressive and escalated the situation.

The police also alleged that some outsiders arrived at the protest site in vehicles and attempted to intensify the disturbances.

The clashes and stone-pelting reportedly left more than 14 police and security personnel injured. To bring the situation under control, the police fired tear gas shells, used water cannons, and carried out a lathi charge.

Authorities are now working to identify the unnamed accused. Investigators are examining video footage from the protest site, CCTV recordings, and drone camera footage.

Police officials said facial recognition and artificial intelligence-based technologies may also be used, if required, to identify those involved in the violence.

The students have been agitating over alleged irregularities and paper leaks in various recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) for the last 20 days.

Among their key demands is a CBI probe into the alleged examination irregularities. The Assembly gherao on August 10 was organised as part of this ongoing agitation.

Meanwhile, the Ranchi district administration has beefed up security in anticipation of the next phase of the ongoing student protest.

Agitating students are preparing to lay siege to the Chief Minister’s residence on August 20, though no formal announcement has been made.

More than 100 additional armed personnel have been deployed for the CM’s security, including personnel from the Jharkhand Jaguar and the Jharkhand Armed Police.

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