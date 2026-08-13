US Revokes More Than 600 Visas in Birth Tourism Crackdown

Washington: The United States has intensified its crackdown on so-called “birth tourism,” with the State Department reporting that more than 600 visa cases involving foreign nationals were identified in an enforcement operation targeting people who allegedly sought to travel to the country primarily to give birth and obtain U.S. citizenship for their children.

The action is part of the Trump administration’s broader efforts to tighten immigration controls and prevent the misuse of visitor visas. The State Department said in June that more than 600 cases connected to birth-tourism networks had been identified, including cases in which visas were revoked.

U.S. authorities have particularly focused on cases involving pregnant women suspected of using tourist visas when childbirth and obtaining citizenship for their children was allegedly the primary purpose of their travel. Under U.S. immigration rules, giving birth in the United States is not itself illegal, but using a visitor visa primarily for the purpose of obtaining citizenship for a child can violate visa regulations.

The crackdown has also targeted alleged networks that assist foreign nationals with travel arrangements, accommodation and medical services related to birth tourism. Officials say some operations involved fraudulent documents and coaching applicants on how to obtain visas.

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The issue has gained renewed attention following the Trump administration’s efforts to restrict birthright citizenship. In August, President Donald Trump issued new executive orders aimed at limiting citizenship in certain circumstances, including cases involving birth tourism, although the measures face legal challenges.

U.S. officials have described the latest measures as an effort to protect the integrity of the immigration and visa system and dismantle organised birth-tourism networks.

However, it is important to note that the reported 600-plus figure refers to enforcement cases involving birth-tourism activity and visa actions, not necessarily 600 women who were all nine months pregnant in July. Available reports do not substantiate that more than 600 ninth-month-pregnant women had their visas cancelled during July.