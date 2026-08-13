Telangana Minister Reportedly Questioned at US Airport Over Large Amount of Cash

Hyderabad: A Telangana minister who reportedly travelled to the United States with family members two weeks ago is said to have faced questioning by immigration officials at a US airport over the large amount of cash he was allegedly carrying.

According to reports, the minister was made to wait in the immigration area for more than an hour while officials questioned him about why he was carrying such a substantial amount of money.

The incident reportedly came to light only recently, although the minister had travelled to the US with family members around two weeks ago.

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Sources claimed that US immigration officials sought an explanation regarding the source and purpose of the cash. Further details about the amount of money allegedly carried by the minister and whether any action was taken by US authorities have not been officially disclosed.

The minister, who is from South Telangana, has also faced political allegations in the state, including claims of demanding percentages in connection with various activities. Several allegations have reportedly been made against members of the minister’s family as well.

The latest reports have triggered discussion in Telangana’s political circles. However, the claims regarding the airport incident and the allegations against the minister have not been independently verified, and an official response from the minister or US authorities is awaited.