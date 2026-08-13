Woman Injured After Producer’s Car Driver Allegedly Runs Her Over in Abids

Hyderabad: A woman suffered a fractured leg after a car allegedly ran over her while she was walking on a road in Abids, Hyderabad. The incident has reportedly triggered controversy after the victim’s family allegedly received calls asking them to bear the hospital expenses.

According to the allegations, the car belonged to a film producer, while the vehicle was being driven by his driver when the accident occurred. The driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle and suddenly ran over the woman, leaving her seriously injured.

The victim reportedly sustained a fracture to her leg and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The victim’s family members alleged that they received calls from the producer’s side asking them to pay the hospital bills. The family reportedly questioned why they should bear the medical expenses when the accident allegedly involved the producer’s vehicle and driver.

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The producer is alleged to have responded that the driver had taken the car without his knowledge and that the family could file a case against the driver if they wished. He reportedly also said that he did not have time to deal with hospital bills or spend time at the police station.

The remarks have reportedly drawn criticism, with questions being raised over the responsibility of vehicle owners and employers when their drivers are involved in accidents.

Police are expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident, including who was driving the vehicle, whether the driver had permission to use the car and the circumstances that led to the accident.

Further details regarding the police case and the condition of the injured woman are awaited.