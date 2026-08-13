Father Donates Kidney to Save 16-Year-Old Aspiring Cricketer

Hyderabad: In a touching story of parental devotion and surgical precision, a 16-year-old intermediate student and aspiring bowler from Malakpet, Hyderabad, has been given a second chance at a healthy future following a successful pre-emptive kidney transplant at [Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU).

The lifesaving procedure was made possible through a living donor transplant, with the teenager’s father stepping forward to donate his kidney.

The young 16 year old patient, an ardent cricket fan who idolizes Virat Kohli and aspires to return to the bowling crease, was born with a congenital urinary bladder anomaly that led to severe urinary reflux. Over time, the condition progressively damaged his kidney function and caused stunted physical growth, eventually progressing to End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD).

To prevent prolonged reliance on exhausting dialysis, medical specialists advised a pre-emptive kidney transplant—a proactive approach that offers superior long-term health outcomes. Upon learning this, his father, Khaja Asimuddin, offered his kidney without hesitation.

Following comprehensive clinical evaluations and donor matching, the transplant surgery was successfully performed on June 17, 2026. After a smooth postoperative recovery under close medical supervision, the patient was officially discharged on June 25th.

Reflecting on the journey, his father, Khaja Asimuddin, shared:” Donating my kidney was a natural choice to save my son. Seeing him recover smoothly fills my heart with immense hope to watch him return to his studies and cricket. Watching him put his dreams on hold during his illness was heartbreaking, but seeing his strength today gives our entire family fresh courage. As a father, there is no greater joy than giving your child the chance to live a complete, healthy, and happy life.”

Highlighting the medical milestone and the importance of timely intervention, Dr. Srikanth Gundlapalli, Senior Consultant Nephrologist & Transplant Physician, AINU Banjara Hills stated: ‘Pre-emptive kidney transplantation before long-term dialysis provides pediatric and adolescent ESRD patients with the best opportunity for normal growth, longevity, and quality of life. Mohammed’s successful surgery and his father’s selfless living donation highlight how timely intervention and parental living donors can restore bright futures safely.’

Speaking about kidney transplant Dr. Mallikarjuna C, Managing Director, Chief Consultant Urologist & Robotic Surgeon said, “We should not wait until a patient reaches dialysis to start thinking about donor evaluation and transplant planning.

The focus should be on early identification and prediction of disease progression, enabling us to determine the optimal time for transplantation before dialysis becomes necessary. When a patient is medically stable and in good health, a timely transplant can lead to better outcomes, faster recovery and help patients return to a near-normal quality of life and lifestyle.”

Medical experts emphasize that living kidney donation is a safe and proven procedure. A healthy individual can live a full, normal life with a single kidney while granting a loved one a second chance at life.

Currently recovering in standard post-transplant home isolation, the patient is focusing on his health and academic preparation. With medical clearance expected in a few months, he looks forward to resuming college and eventually stepping back onto the cricket pitch.

Follow for more details: Munsif daily.com