Malayalam Influencer Megha Says She Wants to Stay With Bus Conductor, Alleges Harassment by Husband

Kerala: A social media influencer identified as Megha, wife of Malayalam YouTuber Akhil NRD, has reportedly said that she does not want to return to her husband and wishes to stay with a bus conductor.

In a video reportedly posted on Instagram and later deleted, Megha allegedly said that she could not live without the conductor and appealed to others not to separate them.

According to reports, Megha said she would stay with the man regardless of whether he worked as a bus conductor or cleaner. She also made allegations against her husband, claiming that he had relationships with other young women and did not treat her properly.

She further alleged that Akhil would come home and harass her regularly and said that she was leaving the house because of the alleged harassment.

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The incident reportedly came to light after Megha left her husband and went away with the bus conductor. Her statements have since attracted attention on social media.

The circumstances surrounding the couple’s relationship and Megha’s allegations are not independently verified. Further details regarding the incident and any action by the authorities are awaited.