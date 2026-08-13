Delhi Police arrest three ‘Gangland’ operatives, foil extortion plot in NCR

New Delhi: Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested three members of the newly formed Mathura-based criminal outfit “Gangland”, including its alleged kingpin, Kanha Singh Jadaul alias Kanha Thakur, and foiled a suspected extortion plot targeting businesses in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The arrests were made by a team of Special Cell/South-West Range (SWR), led by Inspector Manender Singh under the supervision of ACP SWR Puran Chandra Pant. Police recovered three firearms, eleven live cartridges, and a Scorpio vehicle from the accused.

According to Delhi Police, the Special Cell had been tasked with tracking and apprehending hardened criminals, sharpshooters, and gangsters involved in serious offences such as murder, attempted murder, extortion, and firing incidents linked to extortion. During ongoing intelligence gathering and ground-level surveillance, officials received information about a newly formed gang operating under the name “Gangland.”

The gang was headed by Kanha Thakur and was reportedly inspired by the Rohit Godara gang. Police said the group was actively searching for targets in Delhi-NCR and planned to carry out firing attacks on offices or vehicles to create fear and extort money from victims.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the Special Cell closely monitored the movements and activities of the gang members. Further information revealed that some members had arrived in Delhi to identify potential targets and execute extortion plans through intimidation and firing incidents.

Based on the intelligence, a trap was laid in the Dwarka area. On the intervening night of July 29 and 30, police apprehended three members of the Gangland gang while they were travelling in a Scorpio vehicle and allegedly scouting for targets. During the operation, officers recovered one .30 bore automatic pistol loaded with five live cartridges, two single-shot pistols carrying one live cartridge each, and a total of eleven live rounds.

Following the arrests, Delhi Police registered FIR No. 178/2026 dated July 30, under Section 25 of the Arms Act at the Special Cell police station and initiated further investigation.

Kanha Singh Jadaul, 26, originally hails from Mathura but shifted to Jaipur with his family around 15 years ago. A graduate of Subodh College, Jaipur, he allegedly entered the criminal world during his college years. Police said he, along with an associate identified as Bhushan from Mathura, formed the “Gangland” gang and frequently showcased criminal activities on social media platforms.

According to investigators, the gang later became followers of fugitive gangster Rohit Godara. Kanha subsequently inducted associates Vallabha Charya and Suraj into the gang. Police records indicate that in 2023, Kanha and his associates were allegedly involved in the contract killing of a man in Jaipur by deliberately hitting him with a vehicle.

He is reportedly involved in multiple criminal cases, including offences under the Arms Act and murder-related charges in Rajasthan.

Suraj, 24, a resident of Bharatpur district in Rajasthan, turned to crime following disputes over ancestral property. Police said he voluntarily joined Kanha Singh Jadaul and became associated with the Gangland gang. He is also involved in several criminal cases, including charges of attempt to murder, rioting, and Arms Act violations registered in Bharatpur.

Vallabha Charya, 30, a resident of Bharatpur, Rajasthan, worked as a gym trainer before opening a gym in Jaipur in March 2026. Police said he came into contact with Kanha Singh Jadaul through the fitness business and later joined the Gangland gang. Investigators claim financial losses in his gym venture motivated him to seek quick money through criminal activities.

Delhi Police stated that the arrest of the three accused has prevented several serious crimes, including extortion attempts and firing incidents that were being planned across Delhi-NCR. Officials said the gang members were in the process of identifying vulnerable targets when they were apprehended.

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