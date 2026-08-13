Supreme Court pulls up Centre, FSSAI over delay in front-of-pack warning labels on packaged foods

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday criticised the Central government and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for failing to implement front-of-pack warning labels on packaged food products containing high levels of sugar, salt, and saturated fat.

The top court said public health, particularly that of children, cannot be compromised.

A bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and K. Vinod Chandran questioned the Centre’s reluctance to adopt stricter nutritional warnings despite earlier directions from the court and warned that it would step in with further orders if the government failed to act.

“We are concerned with the health of citizens, especially growing children,” the bench observed, directing the Additional Solicitor General appearing for the Centre to ensure compliance with the court’s directions.

The court also asked whether the government was yielding to pressure from corporate interests and sought details of the steps taken so far on the issue.

“Do you not want the people of this country to remain healthy, especially growing children?” the bench asked the FSSAI.

The court noted that while consumers are generally aware that packaged foods contain sugar, fat and carbohydrates, a clear warning on the front of the packet would help them make informed choices before purchasing these products.

Rejecting concerns that warning labels could harm manufacturers’ businesses, the apex court said the final decision on whether to buy a product rests with consumers. It stressed that commercial interests cannot override public health considerations.

“This concerns the health of citizens. Manufacturers cannot dictate policy in such matters,” the court said, adding that its objective was not to target any particular product but to ensure that consumers are fully aware of what they are consuming.

During an earlier hearing, the Centre had argued that aligning with international standards on packaging and nutritional warnings posed practical challenges. The court, however, dismissed the submission, saying that India cannot rely on foreign standards as a reason to delay stronger public health safeguards.

It further observed that India must demonstrate its commitment to protecting the health of its citizens, particularly children, rather than settling for weaker regulatory measures.

The Supreme Court has granted the Centre two weeks to file its response and made it clear that the government must decide whether to implement the proposed labelling framework voluntarily or face a judicial directive.

Calling it the government’s “last opportunity”, the court warned that if no concrete action was taken, it would proceed to deliver its verdict.