Kalyana Lakshmi Scheme Under Threat, Revanth Government Accused of Delaying Payments

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has reportedly imposed a stay on eight government orders (GOs) related to the implementation of the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes, triggering a political controversy in the state.

The allegations were made by opposition leaders, who accused the A. Revanth Reddy-led Congress government of deliberately delaying its response in a case concerning the constitutional validity of the schemes.

According to the allegations, the High Court had given the government four weeks to file its counter-affidavit. However, the government reportedly sought additional time instead of submitting its response. The Advocate General allegedly requested another extension when the court had earlier directed the government to file its counter.

The opposition claimed that the High Court expressed displeasure over the delay and imposed a stay that also affects payments under the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme.

Critics accused the Revanth Reddy government of jeopardising welfare assistance meant for poor women from SC, ST, minority and BC communities. They alleged that the government was attempting to dilute or discontinue the scheme by offering beneficiaries one tola of gold instead.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

The opposition further alleged that several welfare schemes introduced during the previous BRS government, including KCR Kit, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Dalit Bandhu and Kanti Velugu, had either been discontinued or neglected after the Congress came to power.

They also claimed that the distribution of Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak assistance had slowed considerably, with eligible women who got married in 2024 and 2025 still waiting for financial assistance.

According to the allegations, around 1.5 lakh Kalyana Lakshmi applications have remained pending over the past two-and-a-half years.

The opposition accused the state government of deliberately delaying payments and demanded that the pending applications be cleared immediately.

The government’s detailed response to the allegations and the legal proceedings concerning the eight GOs are awaited.