Indiramma Housing Scheme Beneficiaries Concerned as Bill Payments Halted Over Vehicle Ownership

Hyderabad: Thousands of beneficiaries under the Telangana government’s Indiramma Indlu housing scheme are reportedly facing difficulties in receiving housing bill payments after their eligibility was questioned over ownership of four-wheelers, including vehicles used for livelihood.

Many cab drivers and mini-van operators who did not have houses of their own had applied for Indiramma houses. According to beneficiaries, they were considered eligible during the application process and subsequently constructed houses by taking loans.

However, when bills were submitted for payment after construction, beneficiaries were reportedly declared ineligible on the grounds that they owned four-wheelers and therefore did not fall under the poor and economically weaker sections targeted by the scheme.

The issue has left several beneficiaries confused and financially distressed. Some reportedly sold their vehicles, while others transferred vehicle ownership to relatives or other individuals and submitted affidavits to the authorities. Despite these measures, their bills have allegedly not been cleared.

Beneficiaries said they had taken loans and invested their savings in constructing houses only after being assured of their eligibility. They are now questioning how they can repay their debts if the promised housing assistance is withheld.

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Reports indicate that around 20,000 beneficiaries are facing similar problems due to non-payment of bills linked to vehicle ownership criteria.

Meanwhile, another major issue is affecting the release of final instalments for Indiramma houses across Telangana. The Central Government’s share of funds has reportedly not been released, leaving the final bills for nearly 1.5 lakh houses pending.

The pending amount is estimated to exceed ₹1,500 crore. The Telangana government is reportedly planning to release the final bills only after receiving the Centre’s share.

The state government’s position is that paying the entire amount from the state budget before receiving the Central share could result in double payment if the Centre subsequently releases its funds for the same beneficiaries.

As a result, thousands of families who have already completed construction are waiting for their final housing assistance, while beneficiaries affected by the vehicle ownership issue continue to seek clarity and relief from the authorities.