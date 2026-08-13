High-Speed Car Crashes Into Parked Lorry in Nagpur, Two Youths Killed

Nagpur: Two youths were killed and another sustained serious injuries after a car crashed into a parked lorry at high speed at Bharatwada Chowk in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

The horrific accident was captured on CCTV, showing the car approaching the parked lorry at high speed before violently colliding with it. The impact was so severe that two occupants of the car died on the spot.

Another youth travelling in the vehicle suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Police reached the accident site after receiving information and began an investigation into the circumstances leading to the crash. The CCTV footage is being examined as part of the investigation.

Further details about the identities of the deceased and the injured person are awaited.