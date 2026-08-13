Wife Kills Husband With Lover’s Help, Crushes His Head With Iron Rod, Stone

Chittoor: A woman allegedly murdered her husband with the help of her lover after mixing sleeping pills into his food and later attempted to make the killing appear like a road accident in Chittoor district.

According to police, Uma Devi (42) of DISH Colony in Peeleru was allegedly involved in an extramarital relationship with Chara Subrahmanyam (32) from Chandragiri mandal in Tirupati district. Uma Devi and her husband, Maginenei Venkata Subrahmanyam, have a son.

Police said frequent quarrels reportedly broke out between the couple after Uma Devi’s relationship with Subrahmanyam came to light. She allegedly then conspired with her lover to eliminate her husband.

On August 8, Uma Devi allegedly mixed sleeping pills into the food consumed by her husband. After he fell asleep, she and her alleged lover attacked him with an iron rod and a stone, fatally injuring him.

Later that night, at around 2:30 a.m., the accused allegedly transported the body on a motorcycle and dumped it along the Madanapalle–Tirupati National Highway, reportedly attempting to portray the death as a road accident.

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However, Subrahmanyam’s father suspected foul play and lodged a complaint with the police, prompting an investigation.

During questioning, police said Uma Devi confessed to killing her husband with the assistance of her alleged lover. Both Uma Devi and Chara Subrahmanyam were arrested and subsequently remanded in judicial custody.

Police are continuing their investigation into the murder and the alleged attempt to mislead investigators by staging the incident as a road accident.