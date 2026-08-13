Jharkhand protest day 20: Security tightened as students prepare to lay siege to CM’s residence on Aug 20

Ranchi: The Ranchi district administration on Thursday stepped up security arrangements in anticipation of the next phase of the ongoing students’ protest against alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC recruitment examinations.

Agitating students are preparing to lay siege to the Chief Minister’s residence on August 20. Although no formal announcement has been made by the protesters, police deployment has been significantly increased around the Chief Minister’s residence on Kanke Road and adjoining areas following Intelligence inputs. Security agencies have been placed on high alert.

More than 100 additional armed personnel have been deployed to strengthen security at the Chief Minister’s residence. The deployment includes personnel from the Jharkhand Jaguar and the Jharkhand Armed Police. Authorities have created a security perimeter with barricades stretching from Suchna Bhawan Chowk to Ram Mandir Chowk.

Security measures have been intensified within a radius of around 500 metres of the Chief Minister’s residence. As part of the arrangements, the road connecting Suchna Bhawan to ATI has been closed. The entire area is reportedly under surveillance through drone cameras and other monitoring systems.

The heightened security has also affected traffic movement on Kanke Road. Vehicles arriving from the Morabadi and Kutchery Chowk sides are being diverted through alternative routes to prevent congestion and ensure security.

The student agitation has been continuing at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium for nearly 20 days though the state government has been repeatedly engaging in talks with them. Protesters are demanding comprehensive reforms in the examination system and an impartial investigation into the controversial JPSC and JSSC recruitment examinations.

Though the Jharkhand government has met nearly 90 per cent of their demands, one of their key demands i.e. a CBI probe into alleged irregularities and paper leaks in the JPSC Civil Services Examination and the JSSC-CGL examination, is yet to be met.

On August 10, students had laid siege to the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, leading to a confrontation with police personnel.

To disperse the crowd, police used water cannons and tear gas and later carried out a lathi-charge. Following the incident, student groups announced plans to intensify their agitation.

The protesters have maintained that their movement will continue until the government takes a concrete decision on their major demands.

Meanwhile, political parties, including the Congress and the BJP, have extended support to the students and have been mounting pressure on the government over the issue.

BJP leaders had earlier staged a protest outside the Chief Minister’s residence and were subsequently detained by police.

For more details: Munsif daily.com