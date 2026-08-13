Jharkhand students continue to protest; demand reforms, accountability in JPSC, JSSC

Ranchi: The ongoing agitation by students in Jharkhand over alleged irregularities and paper leaks in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) continued on Thursday, with protesters reiterating that their movement will not end until concrete action is taken on their demands.

Several students participating in the protest said their primary objective is to secure meaningful reforms in the recruitment process and ensure accountability for any wrongdoing. They urged the government to approach the issue with seriousness and respond to students’ concerns in a fair and transparent manner.

One student said the focus of the protest is not merely on cancelling examinations but on addressing the root causes of the alleged irregularities.

“So, the main demand of those protesting there is reforms. We are also suffering because they have demanded that our examinations be cancelled. But cancelling the examinations does not in any way mean that everything will be set right. It would only allow those responsible for the irregularities to escape, because there would be no investigation,” a student told IANS.

Another protester said governments may change over time, but accountability must remain a priority.

He said, “The government should address the students’ issues with sensitivity and seriousness and take proper cognisance of them. Governments will come and go and change with time, but accountability must be fixed.

The government should sincerely address and fulfil the issues currently being raised. The students’ primary demand is that the CGL examination be cancelled, reforms be introduced, and accountability be fixed so that students do not have to wander from one place to another in the future.”

Students also claimed that some protesters have required medical attention and were taken to hospitals due to deteriorating health conditions. Despite this, they maintained that the agitation would continue until their demands are addressed.

Another student said, “Some of the students have gone to freshen up. Today marks the 20th day…Many people are also on hunger strike, and several of them have had to be taken to hospitals. But the point is that 20 days have passed, and the government has still not fulfilled our demands. That is why we have been here for 20 days. We will remain here until all our demands are fulfilled.”

Student leader Ravindra told IANS, “We had a meeting with the SSP yesterday, but he did not mention that FIRs were being registered against students. Our protest was historic, with students strengthening and raising their voice for their rights.

If the administration feels that some anti-social elements were present who were trying to divert the students’ movement, the government should identify them. But while doing so, it should keep in mind that around 50,000 students were present there. If one or two per cent were such unwanted or anti-social elements, only those people should be identified, and students should not be harassed in any way.”

For more details: Munsif daily.com