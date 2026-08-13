UN humanitarian office reiterates support for Colombia earthquake response

United Nations: The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and its partners continue to support the government-led response to the devastating earthquake in Colombia, said the office.

Widespread damage to homes and public infrastructure has also been reported, OCHA said in its daily news update.

Humanitarian assessments are ongoing, particularly in the hardest-hit areas, where disruptions to communications, transport and public services continue to hinder relief efforts. Emergency shelter, food assistance, access to safe drinking water and health care for affected communities are among the top priorities, the office said.

The United Nations and its partners are also mobilising resources. The World Food Programme is sending food, while the World Health Organization is dispatching medical supplies from its warehouses in the country, OCHA said.

Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said Wednesday that an allocation from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund is in the works.

The United Nations will launch an appeal for quake relief in Colombia once information is available about the extent of damage, said Haq, noting that the needs are expected to be very severe, Xinhua news agency reported.

The death toll from Monday’s earthquake in Colombia has risen to 265, with 3,494 people injured and 496 still missing, Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella said Wednesday.

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The president said more than 53,000 people had been affected by the disaster.

He said he would declare a state of economic emergency to speed up assistance to those affected, saying the government’s efforts remain focused on searching for the missing.

Earlier on Aug 11, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar had extended condolences to Omar Bula Escobar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombia, on the devastating earthquake in the South American nation.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives and the destruction caused by the earthquake in Colombia. Extend heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. Also pray for the swift recovery to those injured. India stands ready to extend all possible assistance,” EAM Jaishankar wrote on X.